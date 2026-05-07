The Bears waived Frazier on Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Frazier, whom the Bears took in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, subsequently sat out all of last season after being placed on the non-football injury/illness list due a personal issue. Finley notes that in January, GM Ryan Poles said that Frazier had a "mountain to climb" to contribute in 2026 because he missed so much time last season. "He needed to play." Since then, the Bears added depth at Frazier's position by making fellow cornerback Malik Muhammad a fourth-round selection in last month's NFL Draft.