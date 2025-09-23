Mitchell-Paden reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mitchell-Paden played 22 snaps (15 on offense, seven on special teams) but did not show up in the box score otherwise during the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday. Mitchell-Paden has been elevated from the practice squad three times already, which means the Ravens will need to sign him to the active roster in order for him to continue to play with the team.