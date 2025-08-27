The Ravens signed Mitchell-Paden to the practice squad Wednesday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell-Paden spent most of last season on the Ravens' practice squad, and he'll reprise that same role for the start of the 2025 campaign after logging one catch for 11 yards across three preseason games. He'll provide the Ravens depth at tight end should Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely (foot) or Charlie Kolar miss any time.