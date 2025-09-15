Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell-Paden reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL transaction log .
Mitchell-Paden was active for the second consecutive week and has held a similar role in each contest, playing around 15 offensive snaps with a handful of special teams snaps. He was targeted in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Browns but was unable to record a catch.
