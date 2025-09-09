Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell-Paden reverted to Baltimore's practice squad Monday.
Mitchell-Paden was elevated ahead of Sunday's loss versus the Bills as Isaiah Likely was sidelined with a foot injury and ended up seeing playing time on both offense and special teams but failed to record any stats. Mitchell-Paden could play again next week versus the Browns if Likely remains out.
