Mitchell-Paden reverted to Baltimore's practice squad Monday.

Mitchell-Paden was elevated ahead of Sunday's loss versus the Bills as Isaiah Likely was sidelined with a foot injury and ended up seeing playing time on both offense and special teams but failed to record any stats. Mitchell-Paden could play again next week versus the Browns if Likely remains out.

