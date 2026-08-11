Zamir White: Tries out in San Francisco

The 49ers hosted White for a tryout Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White ended his rookie contract with the Raiders as a healthy scratch, listed as inactive for 11 regular-season contests in 2025. The running back now has a chance to revitalize his career as a free agent, with the 49ers' system under Coach Kyle Shanahan being as good a place as any. With Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed), Jordan James (ribs), Kaelon Black (thigh) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) all dealing with injury, White would have a significantly easier path to preseason production than most other places.