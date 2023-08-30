Horvath was waived by the Chargers on Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Horvath was waived to make room for newly signed linebacker Tanner Muse. The fullback made 15 appearances for the Chargers as a rookie in 2022, carrying four times for eight yards and adding five receptions for eight yards and two touchdowns.
