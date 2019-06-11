Zane Beadles: Retires from NFL
Beadles announced his retirement Monday via his personal Twitter account.
Beadles rides off into the sunset after nine years in the league with the Broncos, Falcons, Jaguars and 49ers. A 2010 second-round selection by the Broncos, Beadles played 137 games, starting 90, including nine appearances and five starts for the Falcons last season.
