Beadles was waived by the 49ers on Monday.

Beadles finished the 2017 campaign playing in all 16 games for the 49ers, which included five starts. Through eight years in the NFL, the reliable veteran hasn't missed a game, so he'll likely have plenty of potential suitors after being waived by the 49ers on Monday.

