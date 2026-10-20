The Dolphins signed Gonzalez (undisclosed) to their practice squad Tuesday.

Gonzalez failed to beat out Riley Patterson for the Dolphins' kicking job over the summer, ultimately getting cut loose Aug. 19 on an injury settlement after being placed on IR just over a week earlier. He's now seemingly recovered from that injury, and after working out with Miami earlier Tuesday, Gonzalez has re-signed with the organization. He looks poised to take over as the Dolphins' kicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets, with Miami releasing Patterson after he missed two field-goal tries and a point-after attempt through the club's first five games. Over parts of seven NFL seasons, Gonzalez has converted at an 81 percent clip on field-goal attempts and has excelled at neutralizing the return game, with 52.5 percent of his kickoffs going for touchbacks.