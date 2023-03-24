The Panthers released Gonzalez on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing most of last season with a groin injury, the Panthers decided to release Gonzalez and re-sign Eddy Pineiro. Pineiro's success in relief of Gonzalez likely led to his release. The 27-year-old is now fully healthy and will seek a new squad for the 2023-24 season.

