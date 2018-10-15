Zane Gonzalez: Nearing full health after groin tear
Gonzalez had been kicking with a slightly torn groin before the Browns released him in September, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gonzalez reportedly suffered the injury while warming up prior to the Browns' Week 2 game against the Saints, but he didn't disclose the issue to Cleveland's medical staff until halftime. Though a source told Schefter that most injuries of this nature typically sideline kickers for "a legit three weeks," Gonzalez continued to play through the groin problem, which may have contributed to him missing two field goals in the Browns' 21-18 loss. Now nearly a month removed from being cut loose by the Browns, Gonzalez is feeling healthy and is expected to begin trying out for clubs before the end of October, though it's uncertain that he'll end up finding work. The 23-year-old has converted just 17 of 25 career field-goal attempts (68 percent) and has missed three of 31 extra-point tries.
