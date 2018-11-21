Zane Gonzalez: Signs with Arizona's practice squad
The Cardinals signed Gonzalez to their practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gonzalez was added to Arizona's practice squad in order to provide depth for Phil Dawson (hip), who missed Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The second-year kicker was cut by the Browns in September after repeated struggles.
