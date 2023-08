Lewis (undisclosed) traveled to Green Bay on Monday to work out with the Packers, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lewis was waived by the Jets in May with a failed physical designation. It remains unclear what injury he was dealing with, but his workout with the Packers indicates he has recovered from the issue. The 25-year-old has yet to suit up for a regular-seson game in his career.