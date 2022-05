White is line to sign with the Dolphins, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins had only four draft choices this year and the 6-foot, 206-pound South Carolina product now finds himself with an opportunity to compete for a depth slot in a backfield led by Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks also in the mix.