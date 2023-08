The Colts have waived Scott (quadriceps) with an injury designation.

Scott was competing for a depth running back role with Indianapolis before suffering a quadriceps injury. Now that both he and the team have reached an injury settlement he will be able to look for a new opportnity once his health is back up to par. The undrafted free agent tallied 434 yards through the air on 42 receptions to go along with 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns during his final collegiate year at Maine.