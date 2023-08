Scott was waived with an injury designation Monday after suffering a meniscus tear in his knee, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Given that Scott signed an injury settlement instead of being waived/injured and reverting to injured reserve, he will be eligible to re-sign with the Colts once he gets healthy. The Maine product recorded 371 rushing yards and four tochdowns to go along with 434 receiving yards on 42 receptions during his final collegiate season.