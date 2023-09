Scott (knee) had a tryout with the Browns on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

An undrafted rookie, Scott sustained a meniscus tear in early August, and the Colts eventually waived him with an injury settlement. Now that he's seemingly met the terms of said settlement, he's making the rounds with interested parties. Cleveland lost Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury Week 2, so the team may be looking at ways to round out its backfield options on the practice squad.