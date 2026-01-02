Thomas will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on his personal X account.

Thomas is coming off his best season in an LSU uniform. He reeled in 41 catches for 488 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for a touchdown and 19 yards on four carries. The senior wideout is out of eligibility, so this was something of a foregone conclusion. In his career, two years of which were spent at Mississippi State, he totaled 104 catches for 1,209 yards and eight total touchdowns.