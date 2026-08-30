Jones was released by the Texans on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones signed with Houston on Aug. 21 after completing a tryout with the team. The wide receiver caught one of three targets for six yards in the Texans' 16-13 loss to the Panthers in their preseason finale. Jones caught 12 of 18 targets for 183 yards over eight regular-season contests with Arizona in 2025 before ending the season on injured reserve with an Achilles tear that he suffered in Week 10. Now fully healthy, Jones will likely get another shot with a new squad in 2026.