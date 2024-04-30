The Jaguars released Jones on Tuesday.

Jones' release comes shortly following Jacksonville's selection of rookie Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old missed all but nine games last season due to a PCL injury, and despite now being healthy, his release saves the Jaguars a notable $4.2 million in cap space. In addition to Thomas, Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis round out Trevor Lawrence's clear top three wideouts, while Jones will work to find a landing spot elsewhere in the league.