Zay Jones: Visits with Jaguars

The Jaguars hosted Jones on a visit Monday, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Jones is bouncing back from an Achilles' tear that he suffered in Week 10 while with the Cardinals last year, but the wideout's visit with Jacksonville suggests that his recovery is progressing well. The Jaguars' WR corps currently features Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Travis Hunter, so if Jones does catch on with the team he played for in 2022 and 2023, it would be in a depth role behind that quartet.