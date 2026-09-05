The Rams cut McPhearson from IR with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McPhearson had been competing for a roster spot during the preseason before landing on injured reserve Aug. 24. That could have ended his campaign, but the injury settlement allows McPhearson to seek out a new contract and potentially play in 2026. The Texas Tech product was a fourth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2021 and played in 33 regular-season games (mostly on special teams) over his first two NFL campaigns but hasn't logged a regular-season snap since 2022.