McPhearson (Achilles) was waived with an injury designation by the Eagles on Saturday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday's exhibition game against the Browns. He is expected to clear waivers and revert to Philadelphia's injured reserve. From there, McPhearson will focus on his recovery and returning for the 2024 campaign. The 2021 fourth-round pick played in all 17 regular-season games for the Eagles last season, primarily as a special teams contributor.