Ziggy Hood: Released by Redskins
Hood was released by the Redskins on Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Hood has been out of the rotation on the defensive line since Week 2, so this news is not all that surprising. The veteran will now look for a new landing spot. Tim Settle and Caleb Brantley are now the only depth defensive linemen on the Redskins' roster.
