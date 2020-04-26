Zimari Manning: Heading to Denver

Manning is expected to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manning was a standout wide receiver for Division II Tarleton State over the last two seasons, totaling 112 receptions for 2,409 yards and 34 touchdowns in 24 games. Denver also added Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland through the course of the 2020 NFL Draft, so the team will have plenty of fresh competition come training camp.