The Commanders are slated to waive Bowens on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Bowens linked up with Washington as an undrafted free agent shortly after April's draft, and he could find himself back on the practice squad if the team decides to continue investing in his development. The former Hawaii standout tacked up 52 receptions for 896 yards and seven touchdowns in his three seasons of collegiate play.