Knight signed with Detroit's practice squad Wednesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Knight failed to make the Jets' 53-man roster out of training camp, and rather than stay on the practice squad behind New York's loaded backfield, Knight took the opportunity to join an organization with less running back depth. The only two running backs on Detroit's roster are Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, so Knight's likely just one injury away from being called up from the practice squad, much like he was down the stretch for the Jets as a rookie in 2022.