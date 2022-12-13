Gilbert reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) still sitting out due to an MCL sprain Week 14, Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row. While the undrafted rookie fell far short of his 54 defensive snaps played Week 13, he managed to remain productive versus Philadelphia, logging two tackles and a sack over eight snaps on defense. He also added three more tackles across 11 special-teams snaps. With Jackson expected to remain out, it's likely the Giants will exercise Gilbert's last available elevation from the practice squad Week 15 against the Commanders.