The Giants waived Gilbert (hamstring) from injured reserve with a settlement Thursday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Gilbert was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during the team's loss to the Jets on Saturday but will now have the opportunity to sign elsewhere. The 24-year-old signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last year and logged 14 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in three games played.