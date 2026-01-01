COL

D

Brad Hunt: Officially retires 1d ago

Hunt will hang up his skates and call it a career; he announced Tuesday.

Hunt spent last season with Sport Vaasa overseas, logging 25 points in 53 games for the Swedish club. Over his career, the 37-year-old forward saw action in 288 regular-season games for the Wild, Oilers, Golden Knights, Canucks, Avalanche, Blues and Predators. In those outings, Hunt racked up 26 goals and 60 assists.