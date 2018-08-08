2018-19 Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players ranking starts with Connor McDavid

By netting 41 goals and 108 points in 2017-18, Connor McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top point producer for the second consecutive season. There's no debate -- Edmonton deploys the best scorer in the league. He hasn't taken any shortcuts, either, potting an astonishing 85 percent of his goals at even strength for a much higher rate than his superstar peers.

If McDavid claims the Art Ross hardware in a third straight campaign, he will be the first to do so in nearly 20 years. Only five players in NHL history have won three straight scoring titles: Gordie Howe (1951-54), Phil Esposito (1971-1974), Guy Lafleur (1976-78), Wayne Gretzky (1981-87) and Jaromir Jagr (1998-01).

McDavid is in a class of his own, but the next tier down is quite interesting. Thanks to the NHL's growing talent pool and associated salary-cap boom, several teams now deploy at least two elite forwards who go off the board in the first couple of rounds. Of course, the most intriguing duo can be found in Toronto, where Auston Matthews and John Tavares may become the first teammates since 2012 to score 40 goals apiece.

Last year, Mathew Barzal, Clayton Keller, Kyle Connor and Brock Boeser took the league by storm, showcasing immense offensive talent as rookies. We should expect more dazzle from the next wave of young forwards, including Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Pettersson, Martin Necas, Eeli Tolvanen, and 2018 draftees Andrei Svechnikov and Filip Zadina. The early-season Calder Trophy favorite is Mittelstadt, who's already penciled in as the Sabres' No. 2 center and will receive plenty of ice time without the pressure of having to win right away.

The surge of scoring talent has usurped some of the top spots previously occupied by Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns. Both defensemen regressed offensively, while the emergence of Victor Hedman, John Klingberg and P.K. Subban as Norris Trophy-caliber players closed the gap. It remains a talented group, but there's no standout player who warrants a lock with the first pick. The blue line hasn't experienced a talent boom of the same magnitude as the forwards, although that could change this year with the arrival of 18-year-old phenom Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo.

In goal, a new hierarchy is being established with Connor Hellebuyck and Andrei Vasilevskiy spearheading the change. They're young, talented and playing on winning teams, which can't be said for Carey Price, who held the top spot for a few seasons. Stanley Cup champion Braden Holtby and Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne round out the top four, but following close behind is a solid middle class that includes Frederik Andersen, Sergei Bobrovsky, Tuukka Rask and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Here's your midsummer list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2018-19 season based on CBS scoring:

1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

2. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning

3. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

4. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs

5. Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins

6. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

7. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

8. Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning

9. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

10. Tyler Seguin, C, Stars

11. Jamie Benn, LW, Stars

12. Patrik Laine, RW, Jets

13. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins

14. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins

15. Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

16. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

17. Brent Burns, D, Sharks

18. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets

19. Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets

20. Erik Karlsson, D, Senators

21. Mark Scheifele, C, Jets

22. Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

23. Taylor Hall, LW, Devils

24. Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

25. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals

26. Claude Giroux, LW, Flyers

27. Artemi Panarin, LW, Blue Jackets

28. John Klingberg, D, Stars

29. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Blues

30. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers

31. Dustin Byfuglien, D, Jets

32. Jack Eichel, C, Sabres

33. Mitchell Marner, RW, Maple Leafs

34. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins

35. Leon Draisaitl, C, Oilers

36. P.K. Subban, D, Predators

37. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings

38. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames

39. Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders

40. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche

41. Pekka Rinne, G, Predators

42. Jakub Voracek, RW, Flyers

43. Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs

44. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Blue Jackets

45. Brock Boeser, RW, Canucks

46. Filip Forsberg, LW, Predators

47. Sean Monahan, C, Flamesa

48. Jaden Schwartz, LW, Blues

49. William Nylander, RW, Maple Leafs

50. Vincent Trocheck, C, Panthers

51. Phil Kessel, RW, Penguins

52. Roman Josi, D, Predators

53. Sebastian Aho, LW, Hurricanes

54. Sean Couturier, C, Flyers

55. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals

56. Matt Murray, G, Penguins

57. Rickard Rakell, C, Ducks

58. Brayden Point, C, Lightning

59. Evander Kane, LW, Sharks

60. John Carlson, D, Capitals

61. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Golden Knights

62. Alexander Radulov, RW, Stars

63. Brayden Schenn, C, Blues

64. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers

65. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Flyers

66. Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins

67. Logan Couture, C, Sharks

68. Jonathan Quick, G, Kings

69. Mikael Granlund, RW, Wild

70. Clayton Keller, LW, Coyotes

71. Martin Jones, G, Sharks

72. Jeff Carter, C, Kings

73. Drew Doughty, D, Kings

74. Carey Price, G, Canadiens

75. Ilya Kovalchuk, LW, Kings

76. Ryan Getzlaf, C, Ducks

77. Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings

78. Kyle Conner, LW, Jets

79. John Gibson, G, Ducks

80. Joe Pavelski, RW, Sharks

81. Seth Jones, D, Blue Jackets

82. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche

83. Torey Krug, D, Bruins

84. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Jets

85. Ryan Johansen, C, Predators

86. James van Riemsdyk, LW, Flyers

87. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Coyotes

88. David Krejci, C, Bruins

89. Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

90. Zach Werenski, D, Blue Jackets

91. Eric Staal, C, Wild

92. Mark Stone, RW, Senators

93. Jeff Skinner, LW, Hurricanes

94. William Karlsson, C, Golden Knights

95. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Golden Knights

96. Matt Duchene, C, Senators

97. Viktor Arvidsson, LW, Predators

98. Tyson Barrie, D, Avalanche

99. Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues

100. Teuvo Teravainen, LW, Hurricanes