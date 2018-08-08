2018-19 Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players ranking starts with Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own at age 21.
By netting 41 goals and 108 points in 2017-18, Connor McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top point producer for the second consecutive season. There's no debate -- Edmonton deploys the best scorer in the league. He hasn't taken any shortcuts, either, potting an astonishing 85 percent of his goals at even strength for a much higher rate than his superstar peers.
If McDavid claims the Art Ross hardware in a third straight campaign, he will be the first to do so in nearly 20 years. Only five players in NHL history have won three straight scoring titles: Gordie Howe (1951-54), Phil Esposito (1971-1974), Guy Lafleur (1976-78), Wayne Gretzky (1981-87) and Jaromir Jagr (1998-01).
McDavid is in a class of his own, but the next tier down is quite interesting. Thanks to the NHL's growing talent pool and associated salary-cap boom, several teams now deploy at least two elite forwards who go off the board in the first couple of rounds. Of course, the most intriguing duo can be found in Toronto, where Auston Matthews and John Tavares may become the first teammates since 2012 to score 40 goals apiece.
Last year, Mathew Barzal, Clayton Keller, Kyle Connor and Brock Boeser took the league by storm, showcasing immense offensive talent as rookies. We should expect more dazzle from the next wave of young forwards, including Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Pettersson, Martin Necas, Eeli Tolvanen, and 2018 draftees Andrei Svechnikov and Filip Zadina. The early-season Calder Trophy favorite is Mittelstadt, who's already penciled in as the Sabres' No. 2 center and will receive plenty of ice time without the pressure of having to win right away.
The surge of scoring talent has usurped some of the top spots previously occupied by Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns. Both defensemen regressed offensively, while the emergence of Victor Hedman, John Klingberg and P.K. Subban as Norris Trophy-caliber players closed the gap. It remains a talented group, but there's no standout player who warrants a lock with the first pick. The blue line hasn't experienced a talent boom of the same magnitude as the forwards, although that could change this year with the arrival of 18-year-old phenom Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo.
In goal, a new hierarchy is being established with Connor Hellebuyck and Andrei Vasilevskiy spearheading the change. They're young, talented and playing on winning teams, which can't be said for Carey Price, who held the top spot for a few seasons. Stanley Cup champion Braden Holtby and Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne round out the top four, but following close behind is a solid middle class that includes Frederik Andersen, Sergei Bobrovsky, Tuukka Rask and Marc-Andre Fleury.
Here's your midsummer list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2018-19 season based on CBS scoring:
1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers
2. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning
3. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins
4. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs
5. Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins
6. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals
7. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs
8. Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning
9. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche
10. Tyler Seguin, C, Stars
11. Jamie Benn, LW, Stars
12. Patrik Laine, RW, Jets
13. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins
14. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins
15. Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks
16. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning
17. Brent Burns, D, Sharks
18. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets
19. Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets
20. Erik Karlsson, D, Senators
21. Mark Scheifele, C, Jets
22. Braden Holtby, G, Capitals
23. Taylor Hall, LW, Devils
24. Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
25. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals
26. Claude Giroux, LW, Flyers
27. Artemi Panarin, LW, Blue Jackets
28. John Klingberg, D, Stars
29. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Blues
30. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers
31. Dustin Byfuglien, D, Jets
32. Jack Eichel, C, Sabres
33. Mitchell Marner, RW, Maple Leafs
34. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins
35. Leon Draisaitl, C, Oilers
36. P.K. Subban, D, Predators
37. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings
38. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames
39. Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders
40. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche
41. Pekka Rinne, G, Predators
42. Jakub Voracek, RW, Flyers
43. Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs
44. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Blue Jackets
45. Brock Boeser, RW, Canucks
46. Filip Forsberg, LW, Predators
47. Sean Monahan, C, Flamesa
48. Jaden Schwartz, LW, Blues
49. William Nylander, RW, Maple Leafs
50. Vincent Trocheck, C, Panthers
51. Phil Kessel, RW, Penguins
52. Roman Josi, D, Predators
53. Sebastian Aho, LW, Hurricanes
54. Sean Couturier, C, Flyers
55. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals
56. Matt Murray, G, Penguins
57. Rickard Rakell, C, Ducks
58. Brayden Point, C, Lightning
59. Evander Kane, LW, Sharks
60. John Carlson, D, Capitals
61. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Golden Knights
62. Alexander Radulov, RW, Stars
63. Brayden Schenn, C, Blues
64. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers
65. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Flyers
66. Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins
67. Logan Couture, C, Sharks
68. Jonathan Quick, G, Kings
69. Mikael Granlund, RW, Wild
70. Clayton Keller, LW, Coyotes
71. Martin Jones, G, Sharks
72. Jeff Carter, C, Kings
73. Drew Doughty, D, Kings
74. Carey Price, G, Canadiens
75. Ilya Kovalchuk, LW, Kings
76. Ryan Getzlaf, C, Ducks
77. Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings
78. Kyle Conner, LW, Jets
79. John Gibson, G, Ducks
80. Joe Pavelski, RW, Sharks
81. Seth Jones, D, Blue Jackets
82. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche
83. Torey Krug, D, Bruins
84. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Jets
85. Ryan Johansen, C, Predators
86. James van Riemsdyk, LW, Flyers
87. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Coyotes
88. David Krejci, C, Bruins
89. Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks
90. Zach Werenski, D, Blue Jackets
91. Eric Staal, C, Wild
92. Mark Stone, RW, Senators
93. Jeff Skinner, LW, Hurricanes
94. William Karlsson, C, Golden Knights
95. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Golden Knights
96. Matt Duchene, C, Senators
97. Viktor Arvidsson, LW, Predators
98. Tyson Barrie, D, Avalanche
99. Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues
100. Teuvo Teravainen, LW, Hurricanes
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...