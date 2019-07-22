2019-20 Fantasy Hockey Top 100: Connor McDavid keeps his hold atop rankings

Connor McDavid didn't take home the Art Ross Trophy awarded to the NHL's top point producer for the first time in three seasons last season. Nikita Kucherov's record-setting 128-point performance was enough to dethrone the 22-year-old superstar, but there's still no one else I'd consider taking No. 1 overall heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Kucherov is the clear No. 2 this year, although he'll have the best chance of any player in my top five to crack 100 points due to his tremendous situation and upside. Things get a little less clear from there because an argument could be made for any of the players appearing in my top 10 to go third overall, but it's really hard to go wrong with any of the options in that range -- they're all players with 40-goal, 100-point upside who could realistically end the season as the league's leading scorer.

To no one's surprise, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson remain the top dogs among defensemen this year, but a number of up-and-comers, including Colorado's Cale Makar, Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, could develop into similarly elite options in the coming years.

There are a plethora of solid choices at goaltender this season, but Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ben Bishop are far and away the best options at the position. They're both elite players suiting up for contending clubs -- a recipe for success when selecting a Fantasy netminder.

Without further ado, here's my early summer list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2019-20 season based on CBS scoring:

100. Mathew Dumba, D, Wild