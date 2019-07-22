2019-20 Fantasy Hockey Top 100: Connor McDavid keeps his hold atop rankings
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020 season.
Connor McDavid didn't take home the Art Ross Trophy awarded to the NHL's top point producer for the first time in three seasons last season. Nikita Kucherov's record-setting 128-point performance was enough to dethrone the 22-year-old superstar, but there's still no one else I'd consider taking No. 1 overall heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
However, Kucherov is the clear No. 2 this year, although he'll have the best chance of any player in my top five to crack 100 points due to his tremendous situation and upside. Things get a little less clear from there because an argument could be made for any of the players appearing in my top 10 to go third overall, but it's really hard to go wrong with any of the options in that range -- they're all players with 40-goal, 100-point upside who could realistically end the season as the league's leading scorer.
To no one's surprise, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson remain the top dogs among defensemen this year, but a number of up-and-comers, including Colorado's Cale Makar, Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, could develop into similarly elite options in the coming years.
There are a plethora of solid choices at goaltender this season, but Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ben Bishop are far and away the best options at the position. They're both elite players suiting up for contending clubs -- a recipe for success when selecting a Fantasy netminder.
Without further ado, here's my early summer list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2019-20 season based on CBS scoring:
Connor McDavid, C, Oilers
Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning
Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche
David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins
Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks
Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning
Leon Draisaitl, LW, Oilers
Brayden Point, C, Lightning
Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins
Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals
Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins
Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers
Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning
Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames
Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche
Ben Bishop, G, Stars
Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs
Brent Burns, D, Sharks
Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs
Erik Karlsson, D, Sharks
Sebastian Aho, C, Hurricanes
Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Golden Knights
Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers
Jack Eichel, C, Sabres
John Carlson, D, Capitals
John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs
Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Panthers
Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers
Tyler Seguin, C, Stars
John Klingberg, D, Stars
Elias Pettersson, C, Canucks
Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets
Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins
Claude Giroux, C, Flyers
Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Flames
Mark Scheifele, C, Jets
Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings
Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins
Taylor Hall, LW, Devils
Morgan Rielly, D, Maple Leafs
Alex DeBrincat, RW, Blackhawks
Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche
Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs
Jake Guentzel, LW, Penguins
Roman Josi, D, Predators
Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Blues
Patrik Laine, RW, Jets
Carey Price, G, Canadiens
Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals
Tyson Barrie, D, Maple Leafs
Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights
Pekka Rinne, G, Predators
Phil Kessel, RW, Coyotes
Kris Letang, D, Penguins
Alexander Radulov, RW, Stars
Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Hurricanes
P.K. Subban, D, Devils
Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals
Tomas Hertl, LW, Sharks
Braden Holtby, G, Capitals
Sean Couturier, C, Flyers
Jordan Binnington, G, Blues
Sean Monahan, C, Flames
John Gibson, G, Ducks
Timo Meier, LW, Sharks
Max Domi, C, Canadiens
Dustin Byfuglien, D, Jets
Filip Forsberg, LW, Predators
Logan Couture, C, Sharks
Jamie Benn, C, Stars
Mika Zibanejad, C, Rangers
Matt Murray, G, Penguins
Seth Jones, D, Blue Jackets
Joe Pavelski, C, Stars
Jakub Voracek, LW, Flyers
Torey Krug, D, Bruins
Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues
Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks
Max Pacioretty, LW, Golden Knights
Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders
Carter Hart, G, Flyers
Keith Yandle, D, Panthers
Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks
Mark Giordano, D, Flames
Philipp Grubauer, G, Avalanche
Matt Duchene, C, Predators
Kyle Connor, LW, Jets
Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Golden Knights
Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Blue Jackets
Viktor Arvidsson, LW, Predators
Vincent Trocheck, C, Panthers
Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets
Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Panthers
Shea Weber, D, Canadiens
Cale Makar, D, Avalanche
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Oilers
Martin Jones, G, Sharks
100. Mathew Dumba, D, Wild
