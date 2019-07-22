2019-20 Fantasy Hockey Top 100: Connor McDavid keeps his hold atop rankings

Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020 season.

Connor McDavid didn't take home the Art Ross Trophy awarded to the NHL's top point producer for the first time in three seasons last season. Nikita Kucherov's record-setting 128-point performance was enough to dethrone the 22-year-old superstar, but there's still no one else I'd consider taking No. 1 overall heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Kucherov is the clear No. 2 this year, although he'll have the best chance of any player in my top five to crack 100 points due to his tremendous situation and upside. Things get a little less clear from there because an argument could be made for any of the players appearing in my top 10 to go third overall, but it's really hard to go wrong with any of the options in that range -- they're all players with 40-goal, 100-point upside who could realistically end the season as the league's leading scorer.

To no one's surprise, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson remain the top dogs among defensemen this year, but a number of up-and-comers, including Colorado's Cale Makar, Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, could develop into similarly elite options in the coming years.

There are a plethora of solid choices at goaltender this season, but Andrei Vasilevskiy and Ben Bishop are far and away the best options at the position. They're both elite players suiting up for contending clubs -- a recipe for success when selecting a Fantasy netminder.

Without further ado, here's my early summer list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2019-20 season based on CBS scoring:

  1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

  2. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Lightning

  3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

  4. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins

  5. Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

  6. Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning

  7. Leon Draisaitl, LW, Oilers

  8. Brayden Point, C, Lightning

  9. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins

  10. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

  11. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

  12. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers

  13. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

  14. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames

  15. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche

  16. Ben Bishop, G, Stars

  17. Mitch Marner, RW, Maple Leafs

  18. Brent Burns, D, Sharks

  19. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

  20. Erik Karlsson, D, Sharks

  21. Sebastian Aho, C, Hurricanes

  22. Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Golden Knights

  23. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers

  24. Jack Eichel, C, Sabres

  25. John Carlson, D, Capitals

  26. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs

  27. Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

  28. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Panthers

  29. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers

  30. Tyler Seguin, C, Stars

  31. John Klingberg, D, Stars

  32. Elias Pettersson, C, Canucks

  33. Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets

  34. Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins

  35. Claude Giroux, C, Flyers

  36. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins

  37. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Flames

  38. Mark Scheifele, C, Jets

  39. Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings

  40. Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins

  41. Taylor Hall, LW, Devils

  42. Morgan Rielly, D, Maple Leafs

  43. Alex DeBrincat, RW, Blackhawks

  44. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche

  45. Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs

  46. Jake Guentzel, LW, Penguins

  47. Roman Josi, D, Predators

  48. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Blues

  49. Patrik Laine, RW, Jets

  50. Carey Price, G, Canadiens

  51. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals

  52. Tyson Barrie, D, Maple Leafs

  53. Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights

  54. Pekka Rinne, G, Predators

  55. Phil Kessel, RW, Coyotes

  56. Kris Letang, D, Penguins

  57. Alexander Radulov, RW, Stars

  58. Teuvo Teravainen, RW, Hurricanes

  59. P.K. Subban, D, Devils

  60. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals

  61. Tomas Hertl, LW, Sharks

  62. Braden Holtby, G, Capitals

  63. Sean Couturier, C, Flyers

  64. Jordan Binnington, G, Blues

  65. Sean Monahan, C, Flames

  66. John Gibson, G, Ducks

  67. Timo Meier, LW, Sharks

  68. Max Domi, C, Canadiens

  69. Dustin Byfuglien, D, Jets

  70. Filip Forsberg, LW, Predators

  71. Logan Couture, C, Sharks

  72. Jamie Benn, C, Stars

  73. Mika Zibanejad, C, Rangers

  74. Matt Murray, G, Penguins

  75. Seth Jones, D, Blue Jackets

  76. Joe Pavelski, C, Stars

  77. Jakub Voracek, LW, Flyers

  78. Torey Krug, D, Bruins

  79. Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues

  80. Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks

  81. Max Pacioretty, LW, Golden Knights

  82. Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders

  83. Carter Hart, G, Flyers

  84. Keith Yandle, D, Panthers

  85. Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks

  86. Mark Giordano, D, Flames

  87. Philipp Grubauer, G, Avalanche

  88. Matt Duchene, C, Predators

  89. Kyle Connor, LW, Jets

  90. Jonathan Marchessault, LW, Golden Knights

  91. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Blue Jackets

  92. Viktor Arvidsson, LW, Predators

  93. Vincent Trocheck, C, Panthers

  94. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets

  95. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Panthers

  96. Shea Weber, D, Canadiens

  97. Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

  98. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Oilers

  99. Martin Jones, G, Sharks

100. Mathew Dumba, D, Wild

Our Latest Stories