NHL players will be reporting for training camps in just a few weeks, so it's time to look at the cream of the crop when it comes to Fantasy Hockey and who you should be considering in the earlier rounds of drafts to build the best roster possible.

Beginning with the forwards, Connor McDavid should be the first player off the board in all formats in 2023-24. The superstar center led the league with 64 goals and a jaw-dropping 153 points over 82 games last season. McDavid is followed closely by Edmonton teammate Leon Draisaitl, who is coming off a career year offensively as well with 76 assists and 128 points across 80 appearances. Nathan MacKinnon comes in as the next-best forward despite having missed 28 games due to injury over the previous two seasons. The upside of the Colorado center is just too high to ignore. MacKinnon registered personal bests in 2022-23 with 42 goals and 111 points in 71 contests on route to finishing third overall in points per game. 

On defense, the Avalanche's Cale Makar has established himself as the clear top option among Fantasy blueliners. Despite being limited to 60 games in 2022-23, he notched 17 goals and 66 points. If he stays healthy, Makar should be able to regain his crown as the top-scoring blueliner in 2023-24. There's a great group of defenders behind Makar, without much in the way of separation between them. Fantasy managers would be fortunate to build a defense group around Rasmus Dahlin, Dougie Hamilton or Adam Fox

There is a growing trend in Fantasy drafts to let other managers reach for goaltenders on draft day and get by without investing too much into the position. However, a reliable starter goes a long way toward constructing a successful roster and winning a championship. Ilya Sorokin and Jake Oettinger were dependable workhorses last season. Additionally, Connor Hellebuyck, Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Alexandar Georgiev should also have high workloads with strong peripheral potential this year.

  1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers 
  2. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers 
  3. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche 
  4. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers 
  5. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche 
  6. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils 
  7. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins -- This may seem like a lower ranking than he deserves based on his 61-goal, 113-point performance last year, but Boston's center depth took a significant hit in the offseason due to the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci
  8. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  9. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars 
  10. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  11. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks - - Being utilized in all situations last year propelled him to 102 points in 80 games. It also helped him lead the league with five shorthanded goals. The motivation that comes with playing for a new contract next summer should ensure Pettersson has another outstanding year. 
  12. Mitchell Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  13. Tage Thompson, C, Buffalo Sabres 
  14. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild 
  15. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche 
  16. Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders 
  17. Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars 
  18. Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa Senators - - He may only be scratching the surface of what he's capable of delivering even after generating 90 points in 78 games last season.
  19. Mika Zibanejad, C, New York Rangers
  20. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  21. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets 
  22. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins 
  23. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  24. Kyle Connor, RW, Winnipeg Jets - - He slipped from 47 goals to 31 and from 93 points to 80 despite playing in more games last year, but his role should increase in 2023-24 now that Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler are no longer on the Winnipeg roster. 
  25. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers 
  26. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers 
  27. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  28. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators 
  29. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres 
  30. Alexandar Georgiev, G, Colorado Avalanche 
  31. Steven Stamkos, C, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  32. J.T. Miller, C, Vancouver Canucks 
  33. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals - - His goal-scoring ability is still among the best in the league, but Father Time eventually catches up with everyone, and turning 38 this year could result in decreases to his point and shot totals again. 
  34. Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils 
  35. Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers 
  36. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars 
  37. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edmonton Oilers - - He earned 53 of his career-high 104 points on the power play last season. Edmonton will be dangerous with the man advantage again but relying on the Oilers to have the best power play in the league for a second straight campaign makes RNH a bit of a risky selection. 
  38. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils 
  39. Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars 
  40. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers 
  41. Linus Ullmark, G, Boston Bruins - - He is coming off a season where just about everything went right en route to him winning the Vezina Trophy. Boston is still a strong team despite some significant offseason changes, but most of the Bruins' players should be expected to take some steps backwards. 
  42. Clayton Keller, RW, Arizona Coyotes - - He should not slip through the cracks after putting up 37 goals and 86 points in 82 games last season. With the potential for an improved power play, Keller's numbers could see another boost.
  43. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins 
  44. Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings 
  45. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings 
  46. Erik Karlsson - D - Pittsburgh Penguins - - He amassed 25 goals and 101 points in 82 games en route to his third Norris Trophy last year. Karlsson should be productive with Pittsburgh, and he could easily outplay this ranking, but his past injury woes remain a concern.
  47. Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights - - He would rank higher if he could stay healthy. Despite appearing in only 67 games in 2022-23, he compiled 27 goals and 66 points.
  48. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators 
  49. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes 
  50. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabres 
  51. Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings 
  52. Timo Meier, RW, New Jersey Devils
  53. Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins - - He slipped to 21 goals and 67 points in 73 games last season. There's a chance he could be better in 2023-24 but losing Bergeron as a linemate will take a major adjustment. 
  54. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks 
  55. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  56. Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres 
  57. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets 
  58. Zach Hyman, LW, Edmonton Oilers 
  59. Joe Pavelski, C, Dallas Stars 
  60. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins - - He may not miss much time following offseason ankle surgery. Guentzel has been a point-per-game performer in three of the past four years. 
  61. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes 
  62. Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators 
  63. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks - - His talent is undeniable, and he'll be a legitimate point-per-game threat during his rookie year. Unfortunately, his supporting cast could hold him back.
  64. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Los Angeles Kings 
  65. Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers 
  66. Jesper Bratt, LW, New Jersey Devils 
  67. Carter Verhaeghe, C, Florida Panthers 
  68. Evander Kane, LW, Edmonton Oilers 
  69. Tyler Toffoli, RW, New Jersey Devils 
  70. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets 
  71. Claude Giroux, C, Ottawa Senators 
  72. Martin Necas, C, Carolina Hurricanes 
  73. Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings 
  74. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers 
  75. Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs - - He should see plenty of playing time behind a strong team, which is typically a recipe for success for Fantasy netminders. Samsonov will also be playing for a new contract.
  76. Jordan Kyrou, C, St. Louis Blues 
  77. Matt Boldy, LW, Minnesota Wild 
  78. Elias Lindholm, C, Calgary Flames 
  79. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets 
  80. John Carlson, D, Washington Capitals 
  81. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators - - Without his lengthy injury history, he would be higher on the list. He has piled up 61 goals and 126 points in 119 appearances over the past two campaigns. 
  82. Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings 
  83. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Calgary Flames 
  84. Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders
  85. Pavel Buchnevich, LW, St. Louis Blues 
  86. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens - - This may end up being a bargain placement for Caufield, who possesses a tremendous amount of goal-scoring upside. Being limited to a mere 46 games last season and coming off shoulder surgery drags down his Fantasy value. 
  87. Dylan Cozens, C, Buffalo Sabres
  88. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings 
  89. Darnell Nurse, D, Edmonton Oilers 
  90. Mikhail Sergachev, D, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  91. Jared McCann, C, Seattle Kraken
  92. Mats Zuccarello, RW, Minnesota Wild  
  93. Trevor Zegras, C, Anaheim Ducks 
  94. Brent Burns, D, Carolina Hurricanes 
  95. Patrik Laine, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets 
  96. Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken 
  97. Bo Horvat, C, New York Islanders
  98. Tomas Hertl, C, San Jose Sharks 
  99. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators 
  100. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs 