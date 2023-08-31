NHL players will be reporting for training camps in just a few weeks, so it's time to look at the cream of the crop when it comes to Fantasy Hockey and who you should be considering in the earlier rounds of drafts to build the best roster possible.

Beginning with the forwards, Connor McDavid should be the first player off the board in all formats in 2023-24. The superstar center led the league with 64 goals and a jaw-dropping 153 points over 82 games last season. McDavid is followed closely by Edmonton teammate Leon Draisaitl, who is coming off a career year offensively as well with 76 assists and 128 points across 80 appearances. Nathan MacKinnon comes in as the next-best forward despite having missed 28 games due to injury over the previous two seasons. The upside of the Colorado center is just too high to ignore. MacKinnon registered personal bests in 2022-23 with 42 goals and 111 points in 71 contests on route to finishing third overall in points per game.

On defense, the Avalanche's Cale Makar has established himself as the clear top option among Fantasy blueliners. Despite being limited to 60 games in 2022-23, he notched 17 goals and 66 points. If he stays healthy, Makar should be able to regain his crown as the top-scoring blueliner in 2023-24. There's a great group of defenders behind Makar, without much in the way of separation between them. Fantasy managers would be fortunate to build a defense group around Rasmus Dahlin, Dougie Hamilton or Adam Fox.

There is a growing trend in Fantasy drafts to let other managers reach for goaltenders on draft day and get by without investing too much into the position. However, a reliable starter goes a long way toward constructing a successful roster and winning a championship. Ilya Sorokin and Jake Oettinger were dependable workhorses last season. Additionally, Connor Hellebuyck, Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Alexandar Georgiev should also have high workloads with strong peripheral potential this year.