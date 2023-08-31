NHL players will be reporting for training camps in just a few weeks, so it's time to look at the cream of the crop when it comes to Fantasy Hockey and who you should be considering in the earlier rounds of drafts to build the best roster possible.
Beginning with the forwards, Connor McDavid should be the first player off the board in all formats in 2023-24. The superstar center led the league with 64 goals and a jaw-dropping 153 points over 82 games last season. McDavid is followed closely by Edmonton teammate Leon Draisaitl, who is coming off a career year offensively as well with 76 assists and 128 points across 80 appearances. Nathan MacKinnon comes in as the next-best forward despite having missed 28 games due to injury over the previous two seasons. The upside of the Colorado center is just too high to ignore. MacKinnon registered personal bests in 2022-23 with 42 goals and 111 points in 71 contests on route to finishing third overall in points per game.
On defense, the Avalanche's Cale Makar has established himself as the clear top option among Fantasy blueliners. Despite being limited to 60 games in 2022-23, he notched 17 goals and 66 points. If he stays healthy, Makar should be able to regain his crown as the top-scoring blueliner in 2023-24. There's a great group of defenders behind Makar, without much in the way of separation between them. Fantasy managers would be fortunate to build a defense group around Rasmus Dahlin, Dougie Hamilton or Adam Fox.
There is a growing trend in Fantasy drafts to let other managers reach for goaltenders on draft day and get by without investing too much into the position. However, a reliable starter goes a long way toward constructing a successful roster and winning a championship. Ilya Sorokin and Jake Oettinger were dependable workhorses last season. Additionally, Connor Hellebuyck, Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Alexandar Georgiev should also have high workloads with strong peripheral potential this year.
- Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
- Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers
- Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
- Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
- Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche
- Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
- David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins -- This may seem like a lower ranking than he deserves based on his 61-goal, 113-point performance last year, but Boston's center depth took a significant hit in the offseason due to the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
- Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
- Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks - - Being utilized in all situations last year propelled him to 102 points in 80 games. It also helped him lead the league with five shorthanded goals. The motivation that comes with playing for a new contract next summer should ensure Pettersson has another outstanding year.
- Mitchell Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Tage Thompson, C, Buffalo Sabres
- Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild
- Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
- Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders
- Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
- Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa Senators - - He may only be scratching the surface of what he's capable of delivering even after generating 90 points in 78 games last season.
- Mika Zibanejad, C, New York Rangers
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
- Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Kyle Connor, RW, Winnipeg Jets - - He slipped from 47 goals to 31 and from 93 points to 80 despite playing in more games last year, but his role should increase in 2023-24 now that Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler are no longer on the Winnipeg roster.
- Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
- Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers
- William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
- Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
- Alexandar Georgiev, G, Colorado Avalanche
- Steven Stamkos, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
- J.T. Miller, C, Vancouver Canucks
- Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals - - His goal-scoring ability is still among the best in the league, but Father Time eventually catches up with everyone, and turning 38 this year could result in decreases to his point and shot totals again.
- Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils
- Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers
- Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edmonton Oilers - - He earned 53 of his career-high 104 points on the power play last season. Edmonton will be dangerous with the man advantage again but relying on the Oilers to have the best power play in the league for a second straight campaign makes RNH a bit of a risky selection.
- Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils
- Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars
- Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers
- Linus Ullmark, G, Boston Bruins - - He is coming off a season where just about everything went right en route to him winning the Vezina Trophy. Boston is still a strong team despite some significant offseason changes, but most of the Bruins' players should be expected to take some steps backwards.
- Clayton Keller, RW, Arizona Coyotes - - He should not slip through the cracks after putting up 37 goals and 86 points in 82 games last season. With the potential for an improved power play, Keller's numbers could see another boost.
- Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings
- Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
- Erik Karlsson - D - Pittsburgh Penguins - - He amassed 25 goals and 101 points in 82 games en route to his third Norris Trophy last year. Karlsson should be productive with Pittsburgh, and he could easily outplay this ranking, but his past injury woes remain a concern.
- Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights - - He would rank higher if he could stay healthy. Despite appearing in only 67 games in 2022-23, he compiled 27 goals and 66 points.
- Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators
- Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes
- Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabres
- Alex DeBrincat, RW, Detroit Red Wings
- Timo Meier, RW, New Jersey Devils
- Brad Marchand, LW, Boston Bruins - - He slipped to 21 goals and 67 points in 73 games last season. There's a chance he could be better in 2023-24 but losing Bergeron as a linemate will take a major adjustment.
- Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
- John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres
- Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Zach Hyman, LW, Edmonton Oilers
- Joe Pavelski, C, Dallas Stars
- Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins - - He may not miss much time following offseason ankle surgery. Guentzel has been a point-per-game performer in three of the past four years.
- Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes
- Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators
- Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks - - His talent is undeniable, and he'll be a legitimate point-per-game threat during his rookie year. Unfortunately, his supporting cast could hold him back.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Los Angeles Kings
- Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers
- Jesper Bratt, LW, New Jersey Devils
- Carter Verhaeghe, C, Florida Panthers
- Evander Kane, LW, Edmonton Oilers
- Tyler Toffoli, RW, New Jersey Devils
- Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
- Claude Giroux, C, Ottawa Senators
- Martin Necas, C, Carolina Hurricanes
- Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings
- Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers
- Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs - - He should see plenty of playing time behind a strong team, which is typically a recipe for success for Fantasy netminders. Samsonov will also be playing for a new contract.
- Jordan Kyrou, C, St. Louis Blues
- Matt Boldy, LW, Minnesota Wild
- Elias Lindholm, C, Calgary Flames
- Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
- John Carlson, D, Washington Capitals
- Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators - - Without his lengthy injury history, he would be higher on the list. He has piled up 61 goals and 126 points in 119 appearances over the past two campaigns.
- Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings
- Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Calgary Flames
- Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders
- Pavel Buchnevich, LW, St. Louis Blues
- Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens - - This may end up being a bargain placement for Caufield, who possesses a tremendous amount of goal-scoring upside. Being limited to a mere 46 games last season and coming off shoulder surgery drags down his Fantasy value.
- Dylan Cozens, C, Buffalo Sabres
- Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings
- Darnell Nurse, D, Edmonton Oilers
- Mikhail Sergachev, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jared McCann, C, Seattle Kraken
- Mats Zuccarello, RW, Minnesota Wild
- Trevor Zegras, C, Anaheim Ducks
- Brent Burns, D, Carolina Hurricanes
- Patrik Laine, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken
- Bo Horvat, C, New York Islanders
- Tomas Hertl, C, San Jose Sharks
- Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Ottawa Senators
- Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs