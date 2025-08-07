In many ways, this year's rookie class appears to be the opposite of last year's. It lacks deep, high-end depth up top, and although there are countless freshman every single year that enter the league and make an impact, identifying those names appears far more difficult in 2025-26 as opposed to an average season.

THE FAVORITE

Ivan Demidov (F-MTL): Demidov is a top three overall prospect in the league and the one with the best chances to make an immediate impact this coming season. The No. 5 overall pick in 2024, Demidov had 19 goals and 49 points in 65 KHL games a season ago. He joined the Canadiens in April and posted a goal and assist in two regular-season games before adding a pair of helpers in five postseason appearances. Demidov is a dynamic individual offensive talent. I could easily see him finish with 25-30 goals and 60-plus points assuming he gets the usage he deserves.

THE NO. 1 OVERALL PICK

Matthew Schaefer (D-NYI): The No. 1 overall pick in recent years has been a lock to play the following season in the NHL. I think Schaefer is more than ready, but the Islanders haven't given any indication they've decided one way or another. Schaefer won't turn 18 years old until a couple days before training camp begins. They could send him back to the OHL and play 30 minutes a night at the World Juniors, but how much will he really improve in that scenario? New York's bottom three defenders now are projected to be Scott Mayfield, Tony DeAngelo and Adam Boqvist. I don't see how the team can run that group out with a straight face while Schaefer is playing in juniors.

RETURNING DEFENDERS

Zeev Buium (D-MIN): Buium was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player in the country last season. He had 48 points in 41 games for the University of Denver and was in the Minnesota lineup at the end of the season, although his role was limited on the nights he did play. I expect the training wheels to come off all together this coming season. Buium is undoubtedly one of Minnesota's best rearguards all ready, in addition to being their only real option to run a power play.

Artyom Levshunov (D-CHI): The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft, the Blackhawks took it slowly with Levshunov last season, having him spend much of the year in the AHL. He was finally recalled in March and had six assists in 18 games. His role slowly increased to the point that I expect massive usage this coming season. Chicago remains one of the worst teams in the NHL, with Levshunov one of their few legitimate long-term building blocks.

RETURNING AMERICANS

Gabe Perreault (F-NYR): Perreault had another huge year -- 16 goals, 48 points in 37 games -- in his sophomore season at Boston College. He signed with the Rangers late in the year and played five scoreless games with the club, often serving as a healthy scratch and getting limited ice time on the nights he did play. He's the team's top prospect by a 100 miles and probably ready for a top six NHL role, although there don't appear to be any openings now. He could easily begin the season with AHL Hartford.

Ryan Leonard (F-WSH): Leonard was Perreault's Boston College teammate and followed an identical path, although his usage was a bit better once he joined the Capitals. Leonard had just one goal and one assist over 17 combined regular season and postseason games, but he looked good despite the lack of offensive production, making plays and causing havoc in all three zones. He has a much clearer path to a full-time role in 2025-26.

Jimmy Snuggerud (F-STL): Snuggerud played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, closing with 24 goals and 51 points in 40 games in his junior campaign. He had four points in seven games with the Blues late in the year before adding another four in seven postseason games. St. Louis was reportedly so impressed with his contributions that they traded 22-year-old, 19-goal-scorer Zach Bolduc to Montreal to open an increased role for Snuggerud moving forward.

THE OILERS

Matt Savoie (F-EDM): The Oilers lost a good chunk of their forward depth this offseason, with Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner and Connor Brown signing elsewhere. Originally acquired from Buffalo in the Ryan McLeod deal, Savoie had 54 points in 66 games in his first AHL campaign a season ago. He got into four games with Edmonton, picking up an assist and looking like one of the club's more effective forwards on most nights. The Oilers need Savoie, and his $886,666 cap hit, to be ready for full-time duty this coming season.

Isaac Howard (F-EDM): The Edmonton prospect pool has been one of the worst in the league for seemingly ever. The Oilers sent one of their few legitimate prospects, center Sam O'Reilly, the final pick of the first-round in 2024, to Tampa Bay in July for Howard, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner. Howard had 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games for Michigan State last season and made it clear he had no desire to sign with the Lightning. Edmonton made the trade and got him to ink an entry-level deal immediately. Howard is going to be in the opening night lineup, and should be guaranteed a top-nine role, if not better.

THE RUSSIAN IMPORT

Danila Yurov (F-MIN): A personal favorite of mine for a while, Yurov was the No. 24 overall selection back in 2022. He was an impact player for Magnitogorsk of the KHL the past few seasons and the Wild finally got him signed to a contract in May. Yurov is a complete package. He can be deployed at both center and wing. He plays with a ton of pace and can really shoot the puck. He looks like a solid, all-around middle-six forward option who should be NHL ready immediately.

FORMER FIRST ROUNDERS

Zayne Parekh (D-CGY): Parekh had 33 goals and 107 points in 61 games last season. Parekh is a defenseman. The Flames awarded him with a one-game trial at the end of the season and he scored his first NHL goal. He probably isn't ready to log heavy defensive minutes at the highest level, but the offensive skills are elite. Just let Parekh go run the power-play and watch him dominate.

Cal Ritchie (F-NYI): In the span of just a few months, the Islanders prospect pool has gone from woeful to surprisingly adequate. Schaefer is the biggest reason why, but the acquisition of Richie from Colorado at the trade deadline in the Brock Nelson deal is another major piece. He began last season playing in seven games with the Avalanche before being shipped back to the OHL, at which point he posted a ridiculous 70 points in 47 games. I expect the 20-year-old to force his way into the lineup for good by midseason at the latest.

Bradly Nadeau (F-CAR): Nadeau is the only player to make the list two years in a row. Carolina was again one of the best teams in the NHL last season, which allowed them to take it slow with Nadeau and have him play in the AHL. He had 32 goals and 58 points in 64 games as a 19-year-old. Yes, the Hurricanes added Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency, but I'm not sure how much longer the team can hold Nadeua back. He's clearly NHL ready.