2025-202 Fantasy Hockey Top 100 players overall: Rankings of the best players to target in your drafts
Corey Abbott dives into his top-100 overall
With the beginning of NHL training camps about a month away, mock draft season is upon us. While the cream of the crop will likely remain unchanged, there could be some alterations in the rankings as players report to their teams for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
At forward, the "Big Four" of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl could be as interchangeable as it gets. MacKinnon leads the league in even-strength points (170) and shots on goal (725) over the last two seasons, while Kucherov has earned the Art Ross Trophy in back-to-back years. Meanwhile, McDavid has reached the 100-point mark in five straight campaigns, and Draisaitl has achieved that feat in four consecutive seasons. Fantasy managers can't go wrong with any of them as the cornerstone building block of any roster.
On defense, Cale Makar remains the safest bet to be selected in the first round. He has the most goals (51), power-play goals (19), points (182), power-play points (74) and shorthanded points (seven) among blueliners over the last two seasons. However, Quinn Hughes, Evan Bouchard, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman and Zach Werenski are all superb options to anchor the fantasy squad of any manager.
Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck has been a consistent workhorse. He has made at least 60 starts in four straight seasons. He has won the Vezina Trophy in back-to-back years while topping all netminders in wins (84) and shutouts (13) over that span. Fantasy managers could reach higher for him on draft day than the rest of his peers. However, fading puck stoppers until the later rounds has become a popular strategy due to the unpredictability of the position. Still, landing some stability in the crease will be a priority in other leagues. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jake Oettinger and Sergei Bobrovsky are solid options if Hellebuyck is off the board.
Top 100
- Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
- Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers
- Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers - - You can make a compelling case to select any of MacKinnon, McDavid, Kucherov or Draisaitl at No. 1 overall. While McDavid used to be a lock, it's no longer a cut-and-dried decision. There could be some jumbling between the four, but fantasy managers will be getting a cornerstone piece regardless of the choice.
- Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
- David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
- Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild - - His outstanding 2024-25 performance was cut short by a lower-body injury. His offensive talent should keep him in the first round of fantasy drafts for another year.
- Mikko Rantanen, RW, Dallas Stars
- Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs - - While he has more than enough scoring talent and play-driving ability to be fine without Marner on his wing, Matthews battled an injury issue last season. It's unclear if the problem will be completely behind him when the 2025-26 campaign begins.
- Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets
- Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
- Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
- Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins - - The 38-year-old veteran has topped 90 points in three consecutive seasons and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
- Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights
- Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils - - He has been limited to 62 appearances in back-to-back seasons, making him a significant injury risk despite his offensive talent.
- Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets
- Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks
- Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers
- William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers
- Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers
- Clayton Keller, LW, Utah Mammoth
- Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres - - He has established himself as a multi-category monster while piling up points, shots, hits and blocks over the last four seasons.
- Jesper Bratt, RW, New Jersey Devils
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning
- J.T. Miller, C, New York Rangers
- Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators
- Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens
- Brandon Hagel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Matthew Tkachuk, RW, Florida Panthers - - He played through a torn adductor and a sports hernia during the playoffs. If he undergoes surgery, he could be out for the first three months of the season. His draft stock could change dramatically depending on what path he takes in his recovery.
- Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
- Jake Guentzel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
- Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars
- Lucas Raymond, RW, Detroit Red Wings
- Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets - - He exploded offensively in 2024-25 because he finally stayed healthy, but his past injury woes make him a high-risk, high-reward option.
- Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa Senators
- Tage Thompson, RW, Buffalo Sabres
- Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
- Sergei Bobrovsky G, Florida Panthers
- Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes
- Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings
- Martin Necas, RW, Colorado Avalanche
- Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers
- Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche
- Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
- Matt Boldy, RW, Minnesota Wild
- Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers
- Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues
- Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers - - He faced the most shots in the league and struggled behind a team that nosedived in 2024-25. However, he does have bounce-back appeal and could outperform this ranking.
- Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars
- Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets
- Alex DeBrincat, LW, Detroit Red Wings
- Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens - - He racked up points and blocks en route to winning the Calder Trophy in 2024-25. His fantasy value would take another significant step if he shoots the puck more often.
- John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens
- Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
- Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars
- Jordan Kyrou, RW, St. Louis Blues
- Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils
- Seth Jarvis, RW, Carolina Hurricanes
- Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings
- Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames
- Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
- Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators - - His concussion and diagnosis with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome last season make him an unpredictable fantasy defender for 2025-26. If he returns to form, he would be a steal for potential fantasy managers.
- Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild
- Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators
- Dylan Holloway, LW, St. Louis Blues
- Matvei Michkov, LW, Philadelphia Flyers - - He finished the 2024-25 season with six goals and 16 points in 12 games. The 20-year-old forward could find another gear after topping the 60-point mark in his rookie campaign.
- Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres
- Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks
- Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Colorado Avalanche - - He is a wild card for the 2025-26 campaign. He returned to action in the 2025 postseason after multiple knee surgeries and possesses considerable fantasy value if he can remain a healthy contributor in Colorado's talented top six.
- Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
- Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Carolina Hurricanes
- MacKenzie Weegar, D, Calgary Flames
- Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals
- Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Mammoth
- Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators
- JJ Peterka, LW, Utah Mammoth
- Drake Batherson, RW, Ottawa Senators
- Vincent Trocheck, C, New York Rangers
- Logan Cooley, C, Utah Mammoth - - The 21-year-old improved in his sophomore season, scoring 25 goals and 65 points in 75 games. He has the potential to reach new heights on an improving team in the 2025-26 campaign.
- Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
- Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders
- Timo Meier, RW, New Jersey Devils
- Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings
- Logan Thompson, G, Washington Capitals
- Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings
- Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights
- Thomas Harley, D, Dallas Stars
- Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames
- Carter Verhaeghe, LW, Florida Panthers - - His career-low 8.3 shooting percentage should improve, giving him plenty of rebound upside in the upcoming campaign.
- Jacob Markstrom, G, New Jersey Devils
- Dylan Strome, C, Washington Capitals
- Anthony Stolarz, G, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks - - He has plenty of bounce-back appeal following an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign.