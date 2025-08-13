victor-olofsson-buffalo-sabres-usatsi.jpg
Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

With the beginning of NHL training camps about a month away, mock draft season is upon us. While the cream of the crop will likely remain unchanged, there could be some alterations in the rankings as players report to their teams for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. 

At forward, the "Big Four" of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl could be as interchangeable as it gets. MacKinnon leads the league in even-strength points (170) and shots on goal (725) over the last two seasons, while Kucherov has earned the Art Ross Trophy in back-to-back years. Meanwhile, McDavid has reached the 100-point mark in five straight campaigns, and Draisaitl has achieved that feat in four consecutive seasons. Fantasy managers can't go wrong with any of them as the cornerstone building block of any roster. 

On defense, Cale Makar remains the safest bet to be selected in the first round. He has the most goals (51), power-play goals (19), points (182), power-play points (74) and shorthanded points (seven) among blueliners over the last two seasons. However, Quinn Hughes, Evan Bouchard, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman and Zach Werenski are all superb options to anchor the fantasy squad of any manager.  

Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck has been a consistent workhorse. He has made at least 60 starts in four straight seasons. He has won the Vezina Trophy in back-to-back years while topping all netminders in wins (84) and shutouts (13) over that span. Fantasy managers could reach higher for him on draft day than the rest of his peers. However, fading puck stoppers until the later rounds has become a popular strategy due to the unpredictability of the position. Still, landing some stability in the crease will be a priority in other leagues. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jake Oettinger and Sergei Bobrovsky are solid options if Hellebuyck is off the board.

Top 100

  1. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche
  2. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers 
  3. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  4. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers - - You can make a compelling case to select any of MacKinnon, McDavid, Kucherov or Draisaitl at No. 1 overall. While McDavid used to be a lock, it's no longer a cut-and-dried decision. There could be some jumbling between the four, but fantasy managers will be getting a cornerstone piece regardless of the choice. 
  5. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche
  6. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins 
  7. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild - - His outstanding 2024-25 performance was cut short by a lower-body injury. His offensive talent should keep him in the first round of fantasy drafts for another year. 
  8. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Dallas Stars 
  9. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs - - While he has more than enough scoring talent and play-driving ability to be fine without Marner on his wing, Matthews battled an injury issue last season. It's unclear if the problem will be completely behind him when the 2025-26 campaign begins.
  10. Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets 
  11. Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights 
  12. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators 
  13. Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh Penguins - - The 38-year-old veteran has topped 90 points in three consecutive seasons and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.  
  14. Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights 
  15. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils - - He has been limited to 62 appearances in back-to-back seasons, making him a significant injury risk despite his offensive talent. 
  16. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets 
  17. Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks 
  18. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers 
  19. William Nylander, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  20. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  21. Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers 
  22. Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers 
  23. Clayton Keller, LW, Utah Mammoth
  24. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres - - He has established himself as a multi-category monster while piling up points, shots, hits and blocks over the last four seasons. 
  25. Jesper Bratt, RW, New Jersey Devils 
  26. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  27. J.T. Miller, C, New York Rangers 
  28. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators 
  29. Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens 
  30. Brandon Hagel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  31. Matthew Tkachuk, RW, Florida Panthers - - He played through a torn adductor and a sports hernia during the playoffs. If he undergoes surgery, he could be out for the first three months of the season. His draft stock could change dramatically depending on what path he takes in his recovery. 
  32. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars 
  33. Jake Guentzel, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  34. Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets 
  35. Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning 
  36. Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars 
  37. Lucas Raymond, RW, Detroit Red Wings 
  38. Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets - - He exploded offensively in 2024-25 because he finally stayed healthy, but his past injury woes make him a high-risk, high-reward option. 
  39. Tim Stutzle, C, Ottawa Senators 
  40. Tage Thompson, RW, Buffalo Sabres 
  41. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals 
  42. Sergei Bobrovsky G, Florida Panthers
  43. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes 
  44. Adrian Kempe, RW, Los Angeles Kings 
  45. Martin Necas, RW, Colorado Avalanche 
  46. Aleksander Barkov, C, Florida Panthers 
  47. Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche
  48. Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers 
  49. Matt Boldy, RW, Minnesota Wild 
  50. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers 
  51. Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues 
  52. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers - - He faced the most shots in the league and struggled behind a team that nosedived in 2024-25. However, he does have bounce-back appeal and could outperform this ranking.
  53. Wyatt Johnston, C, Dallas Stars 
  54. Josh Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets 
  55. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Detroit Red Wings 
  56. Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets 
  57. Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens - - He racked up points and blocks en route to winning the Calder Trophy in 2024-25. His fantasy value would take another significant step if he shoots the puck more often. 
  58. John Tavares, C, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  59. Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens 
  60. Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings 
  61. Roope Hintz, C, Dallas Stars 
  62. Jordan Kyrou, RW, St. Louis Blues 
  63. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils 
  64. Seth Jarvis, RW, Carolina Hurricanes 
  65. Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings 
  66. Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames 
  67. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks 
  68. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators - - His concussion and diagnosis with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome last season make him an unpredictable fantasy defender for 2025-26. If he returns to form, he would be a steal for potential fantasy managers. 
  69. Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild
  70. Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators 
  71. Dylan Holloway, LW, St. Louis Blues 
  72. Matvei Michkov, LW, Philadelphia Flyers - - He finished the 2024-25 season with six goals and 16 points in 12 games. The 20-year-old forward could find another gear after topping the 60-point mark in his rookie campaign. 
  73. Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres 
  74. Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks 
  75. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Colorado Avalanche - - He is a wild card for the 2025-26 campaign. He returned to action in the 2025 postseason after multiple knee surgeries and possesses considerable fantasy value if he can remain a healthy contributor in Colorado's talented top six. 
  76. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes 
  77. Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  78. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Carolina Hurricanes 
  79. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Calgary Flames 
  80. Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals 
  81. Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Mammoth 
  82. Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators
  83. JJ Peterka, LW, Utah Mammoth 
  84. Drake Batherson, RW, Ottawa Senators 
  85. Vincent Trocheck, C, New York Rangers 
  86. Logan Cooley, C, Utah Mammoth - - The 21-year-old improved in his sophomore season, scoring 25 goals and 65 points in 75 games. He has the potential to reach new heights on an improving team in the 2025-26 campaign. 
  87. Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights 
  88. Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders 
  89. Timo Meier, RW, New Jersey Devils 
  90. Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings 
  91. Logan Thompson, G, Washington Capitals
  92. Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings 
  93. Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights 
  94. Thomas Harley, D, Dallas Stars 
  95. Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames
  96. Carter Verhaeghe, LW, Florida Panthers - - His career-low 8.3 shooting percentage should improve, giving him plenty of rebound upside in the upcoming campaign. 
  97. Jacob Markstrom, G, New Jersey Devils 
  98. Dylan Strome, C, Washington Capitals 
  99. Anthony Stolarz, G, Toronto Maple Leafs 
  100. Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks - - He has plenty of bounce-back appeal following an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign.