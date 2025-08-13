With the beginning of NHL training camps about a month away, mock draft season is upon us. While the cream of the crop will likely remain unchanged, there could be some alterations in the rankings as players report to their teams for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

At forward, the "Big Four" of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl could be as interchangeable as it gets. MacKinnon leads the league in even-strength points (170) and shots on goal (725) over the last two seasons, while Kucherov has earned the Art Ross Trophy in back-to-back years. Meanwhile, McDavid has reached the 100-point mark in five straight campaigns, and Draisaitl has achieved that feat in four consecutive seasons. Fantasy managers can't go wrong with any of them as the cornerstone building block of any roster.

On defense, Cale Makar remains the safest bet to be selected in the first round. He has the most goals (51), power-play goals (19), points (182), power-play points (74) and shorthanded points (seven) among blueliners over the last two seasons. However, Quinn Hughes, Evan Bouchard, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman and Zach Werenski are all superb options to anchor the fantasy squad of any manager.

Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck has been a consistent workhorse. He has made at least 60 starts in four straight seasons. He has won the Vezina Trophy in back-to-back years while topping all netminders in wins (84) and shutouts (13) over that span. Fantasy managers could reach higher for him on draft day than the rest of his peers. However, fading puck stoppers until the later rounds has become a popular strategy due to the unpredictability of the position. Still, landing some stability in the crease will be a priority in other leagues. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jake Oettinger and Sergei Bobrovsky are solid options if Hellebuyck is off the board.

Top 100