It was an interesting free agency period in 2025 as the quality of players seemed to be lacking compared to prior offseasons. Next year's crop looks to be exceedingly better -- Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov and Jack Eichel -- but don't forget that plenty of the pending UFAs will sign before next July. Let's look at some of the biggest transactions and their impact on your fantasy drafts.

Mitch Marner – Golden Knights

There was one great player who elected to go the free agent route, and that was Marner. He signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Vegas. Technically, he was signed and then traded by the Maple Leafs on June 30, but for all intents and purposes, he was an unrestricted free agent. The talented winger hit the 100-point mark for the first time last season, generating 27 goals and 102 points, finishing fifth in NHL scoring during the regular season. Marner will lose Auston Matthews as his center but will get Jack Eichel in Vegas – not exactly a downgrade. Look for Marner to have another huge season with less pressure in Vegas than in the Toronto market.

Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad – Florida Panthers

All three re-signed with the Panthers before the start of free agency, something that few pundits thought possible as Florida was thought to be up against the salary cap if they inked the trio of stars. Bennett had a dream 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the top player in the postseason. Bennett had a career year in 2024-25 with 51 points, so he is not a fantasy stud as far as points are concerned. Marchand inked a six-year contract and, at the age of 37, is definitely slowing down, but he should be able to hit the 55-60 point mark with the Panthers this season. Ekblad has spent his entire career with Florida and had three goals and 33 points in 56 regular-season appearances. He should hit the 50-point plateau this season as he missed 20 games in 2024-25 with a suspension for violating the NHL's Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Nikolaj Ehlers – Carolina Hurricanes

Ehlers was the second-best unrestricted free agent available as he registered 24 goals and 39 assists in just 69 regular-season games in 2024-25 with the Jets. With Carolina, he is slated to play on the top line and first power-play unit alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Ehlers missed the first five games of the playoffs with a foot injury, but he starred in a second-round loss to Dallas, scoring five times while adding an assist in six games.

Mikael Granlund – Anaheim Ducks

Granlund penned a three-year, $21 million contract with the Ducks and will provide Anaheim with a much-needed veteran presence. The 33-year-old played 83 regular-season games in 2024-25, split between San Jose and Dallas, while racking up 22 goals and 44 assists last season. He averaged 17:05 with the Stars, almost four minutes lower than his time with San Jose, and should be back in the 20-21 minute range with the Ducks, allowing him to get to the 60-point mark.

Pius Suter – St. Louis Blues

Suter received a two-year deal with the Blues after registering 25 goals and 21 assists across 81 regular-season appearances last season. He should slot in as the Blues' third-line center and will likely see reduced power-play time. Suter will provide a great defensive presence for St. Louis, but he is unlikely to come anywhere close to his career-best 46 points set last season.

Connor Brown – New Jersey Devils

Brown signed a four-year, $12 million contract with New Jersey after spending the last two seasons in Edmonton with Connor McDavid. Brown had a lot more success in his second year with the Oilers, registering 13 goals and 17 assists after a four-goal, eight-assist effort in 2023-24. Brown is expected to see fourth-line minutes with the Devils as New Jersey has a talented top-nine ahead of him on the depth chart.

Vladislav Gavrikov – New York Rangers

Gavrikov inked a massive seven-year, $49 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason. The 29-year-old defenseman will add a defensive strength to New York, which will definitely help goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Gavrikov is fantasy relevant in leagues that reward blocked shots, as he tied for 36th in 2024-25 with 140. He chips in offensively as he had five goals and 25 assists across 82 regular-season games with the Kings last season.

Jonathan Drouin – New York Islanders

Drouin is taking his talents to Long Island, signing a two-year, $8 million contract. Drouin had an injury-plagued season in 2024-25, seeing action in only 43 regular-season contests, but still managed close to a point-per-game with 11 goals and 37 points. Drouin is slated to play on the top line in 2025-26 alongside Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri.

Jeff Skinner – San Jose Sharks

Skinner signed a one-year contract worth $3 million with the Sharks on July 11. It will be the third team he has played with in the last three years. He struggled with the Oilers last season, potting only 16 goals and 29 points in 72 regular-season appearances and saw action in a mere five playoff games, as he was a healthy scratch in 17 games. The Sharks hope he can regain his form from his Buffalo years and should see middle-six time in the San Jose lineup.

Dan Vladar – Philadelphia Flyers

Vladar was the best goaltender available in free agency and signed on with the team that likely needed to improve between the pipes the most. The backstop signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract and will pressure Samuel Ersson for the top job in Philadelphia. Look for Vladar to see action in half of the Flyers' contests, splitting the net with Ersson.

Brent Burns – Colorado Avalanche

Burns signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche for $1 million with a chance to add $3 million in bonuses, depending on how many games he plays. The 40-year-old veteran is closing in on retirement, but wants one more crack at getting his name engraved on Lord Stanley's Cup. Burns had only six goals and 23 points in a full regular season in 2024-25. He should line up on the third unit as well as see time on the Avs' second power play.

Corey Perry – Los Angeles Kings

Perry is another 40-year-old veteran who signed a one-year deal, this time with the Kings. Perry was outstanding during the playoffs with Edmonton in 2024-25, registering 10 goals and four assists in 22 games. Perry will likely line up on the fourth line in Los Angeles and see time on the second power play. He could hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in 10 years, though he has found the back of the net 19 times on three occasions since he last scored 20 goals.

Andrew Mangiapane – Edmonton Oilers

Mangiapane is capable of a big season if he plays as a top-six forward in Edmonton. He penned a two-year, $7.2 million contract with the Oilers, and while he had only 28 points in 81 regular-season games with Washington, he played as a bottom-six forward. Mangiapane scored 35 goals during the 2021-22 campaign with Calgary and could approach that number should he see time with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

There are still some free agents available, led by Jack Roslovic, Victor Olofsson and Max Pacioretty. That could sway some top-two lines, depending on where they end up.