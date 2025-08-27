The goaltending picture in the NHL is as cloudy as ever. There were countless "safe" picks last season that disappointed in a major way. I still firmly believe that an early-round investment in goaltenders on draft day is the correct move, but there's clearly more risk involved than we thought even a year ago at this time.

TIER 1 – THE MVP

Connor Hellebuyck (WPG)

When you win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP the year prior, you get your own tier. Connor Hellebuyck led the NHL in appearances (63), wins (47), GAA (2.00), save percentage (.925), and shutouts (eight). It was one of the best individual seasons a goaltender has produced in league history. Is it the least bit sustainable? Probably not, at least not to that level, but Hellebuyck has clearly emerged as not only the safest play at the position, but also as the one with the most upside.

TIER 2 – Legit Anchors at the Position

Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB), Sergei Bobrovsky (FLA), Igor Shesterkin (NYR), Jake Oettinger (DAL)

Andrei Vasilevsky finished second in the league with 38 wins last season, while his 2.18 GAA was the best mark of his future Hall of Fame career. He looked healthier than he had in years, and I see no reason to expect any decline at age 31. Sergei Bobrovsky is an excellent goaltender in his own right, but he gets a bump for playing for the best team in the league. The Panthers are a real threat to three-peat, and Bob, at age 37, figures to be on the top of his game for at least one season. Igor Shesterkin's numbers last season were dreadful (27-29-5, 2.86 GAA, .905 save percentage), but as someone who watches every second of every Rangers game, believe me when I tell you he was the team's MVP. I expect a much cleaner defensive operation under new coach Mike Sullivan. Jake Oettinger is one of the safest options out there. He's won 35-plus games each of the past three years, and that should continue in 2025-26.

TIER 3 – More Potential Upside Plays

Adin Hill (VGK), Jacob Markstrom (NJ), Darcy Kuemper (LA), Ilya Sorokin (NYI), Logan Thompson (WSH)

Aden Hill won a career-high 32 games last season for Vegas and posted a 2.47 GAA. He's had injury issues in the past, but he's a clear-cut No. 1 fantasy option for as long as he's healthy. Jacob Markstrom was quite good (26-16-6, 2.50 GAA, .900 save percentage) when you consider how banged up the Devils were all season long. Again, there's some minor injury concerns here, but the upside is legitimate. Darcy Kuemper went from being involved in a salary dump trade from Washington to Los Angeles to being named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He should win 30-plus games once again, and produce solid ratios, even if his astronomical 2.02 GAA rises as expected. I typically try to avoid Islanders – both skaters and goaltenders – in fantasy. Ilya Sorokin is here because of his individual talent. If he put it all together one of these years and won the Vezina, I wouldn't be shocked. Logan Thompson scares me because I don't see how the Capitals don't regress in a major way as a team. That said, this is a guy who went 31-6-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage last season. He's legit.

TIER 4 – Carolina and Toronto

Frederik Andersen / Pyotr Kochetkov (CAR), Joseph Woll / Anthony Stolarz (TOR)

These are arguably the two trickiest goaltending situations in the league to figure out. Both the Hurricanes and Leafs project to be two of the NHL's top teams. Whichever goaltender starts for each club on any given night is a great play. That said, barring injury, it's a stone-cold lock both teams are looking at a platoon situation. All four guys have more value in leagues with daily lineup changes as opposed to weekly.

TIER 5 – A Mixed Bag

Thatcher Demko (VAN), Mackenzie Blackwood (COL), Filip Gustavsson (MIN), Juuse Saros (NSH), Linus Ullmark (OTT), Jeremy Swayman (BOS)

Thatcher Demko is probably the most injury-prone goaltender in the league. He's impossible to rely on, as evidenced by the fact he played just 23 games last season. Vancouver just signed him to a three-year contract extension worth north of $25 million, so they clearly aren't all that concerned. Mackenzie Blackwood is better than Alexandar Georgiev, and Georgiev had some huge years as the starter for Colorado. Filip Gustavsson has consistency issues, but I'm high on the Wild as a whole, and he put up good numbers last season (31-19-6, 2.56 GAA, 914 save percentage). Juuse Saros was the more disappointing goaltender in the NHL a year ago (20-31-4, 2.98 GAA, .898 save percentage) with Swayman (22-29-7, 3.11 GAA, .892 save percentage) not far behind. Future improvement is directly tied to their respective teams playing better in front of them. I like Linus Ullmark and think the Sens are on the upswing, but he's never played more than 49 games in any one season in his entire career.

TIER 6 – The Oilers

Stuart Skinner / Calvin Pickard (EDM)

We have multiple years' worth of evidence that this duo isn't the long-term answer for Edmonton, but they have yet to make a change in net. It could happen at any minute, or not at all.

TIER 7 – Prove It To Me Again

Dustin Wolf (CGY), Sam Montembeault (MTL), Joey Daccord (SEA), Karel Vejmelka (UTA), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF)

Except for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, every single one of these goalies greatly exceeded expectations a year ago. Wolf was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year. He should probably be in Tier 5, but I don't trust the Flames. Sam Montembeault appeared in 62 games last season and looks like the long-term answer in goal for the Habs. Joey Daccord's upside is limited on a middling Kraken team, but he looks like a low-end starter, a great outcome for a former seventh-round pick. Karel Vejmelka broke out last season, but I think he can take it to another level in 2025-26. I have no idea what to make of UPL. I don't trust the Sabres to do anything correctly.

TIER 8 – Platoons

John Gibson / Cam Talbot (DET), Jordan Binnington / Joel Hofer (STL), Elvis Merzlikins / Jet Greaves (CBJ)

The Wings traded for John Gibson and his bloated contract, so he's going to have the inside track to be the starter, but his injury history is extensive, and Cam Talbot is going to play a bunch. Jordan Binnington continues to do just enough to hold onto the No. 1 job. That said, I find it hard to believe the Blues are paying young Mr. Joel Hofer $3.4 million a year to not make an impact. In 11 games with the Jackets last season, Greaves went 7-2-2 with a 1.91 GAA and .938 save percentage. It's clear Elvis Merzlikins isn't the answer.

TIER 9 – Young Goalies, Bad Teams

Yaroslav Askarov (SJ), Spencer Knight (CHI)

Yaroslav Askarov and Spencer Knight are two of the best goaltending prospects in the world. They also, unfortunately, play for the two worst teams in the NHL. It's going to be another year or two for both.

TIER 10 – Umm, No Thanks

Tristan Jarry / Arturs Silovs / Joel Blomqvist (PIT), Samuel Ersson / Dan Vladar / Ivan Fedotov (PHI)

I have less than no idea what is going on in goal in Pennsylvania these days. I don't think they do, either. Even if I could figure it out, both situations are a clear pass.