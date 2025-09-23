Position battles consume fantasy managers. What if Player X skates with Superstar Y? How does Player Z fit into Team B's power play? No leagues will be won or lost with any of these guys. But speculation is fun. Doesn't every team have a chance to win it all right now? It's fun to be a fan.

Let's not waste time. Here are some preseason battles that caught my eye.

Toronto's RW1 -- Replacing Mitch… Like That's Possible

Contenders: Matias Maccelli, LW or Max Domi, C

Maccelli is a 24-year-old, massively underrated playmaker set to rebound after falling out of favor with Utah staff last season. Domi is a 30-year-old, edgy playmaker whose fantasy value is tied to his ability to play in the top six. Both have defensive shortcomings. Both can play and set up Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Edge Domi, but watch for a switch to Maccelli mid-season. Coach Craig Berube will tire of Domi's penalty box trips.

Toronto's LW2 -- Mad Max's Replacement on Fury Road

Contenders: Bobby McMann, C, Dakota Joshua, C, Matias Maccelli, LW, or Max Domi, C

Willie and J.T. have remarkable chemistry, but over the last five seasons, they've had 19 different sidekicks. Max Pacioretty was a great fit with them last year when he was healthy. Big, smart, and offensively minded. So, who's the next Mad Max? McMann has size and skill, but is inconsistent. Joshua has size, too, and he's willing to work the wall, but his offense is underdeveloped. Maccelli can elevate great goal scorers on his line, but he isn't great in tough areas. Domi was unreliable with and without the puck when he skated on this line last season. Edge: McMann, but the leash will be short. Joshua could steal time if he can show any offense. Then Maccelli. Domi is top line or third.

Edmonton's Top-Six Mash Up -- By Any Means Necessary To Get Connor McDavid To Re-Sign

Contenders: Andrew Mangiapane, LW, David Tomasek, C, Matthew Savoie, C, Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Vasily Podkolzin, RW, or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW (Zach Hyman, RW)

The Oilers cannot afford to have three pivots flanked by a cheap buffet of wingers. Not with McSavior unsigned for next season. So, that means either Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will start at wing this year. My money is on Nugent-Hopkins, at least until Hyman is back from injury in early November. So, who are the next two?

Mangiapane has a 35-goal season under his belt, and he can play both sides when Zach Hyman (wrist) returns. Tomasek's offense blossomed in the SHL last season, and the 29-year-old inked a one-year deal to finally live his NHL dream. He's a natural pivot, but he can also skate on the wing with stars. Savoie is uber-talented, but inexperienced. Podkolzin needs to prove he can play without crossing the line. Kapanen can't really play with anyone. RNH then edge Mangiapane and Tomasek.

Ottawa's RW1 -- Pinch Me, I'm Playing with Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk

Contenders: Claude Giroux, RW, Fabian Zetterlund, LW, or Drake Batherson, RW

Giroux lost the gig by the end of last season, and Zetterlund took over. The former Shark didn't score much, but he showed promise in limited ice time. Batherson is the wild card here. He can play with stars, but the trio produced just two goals on 57 shots together last year. Batherson is better down the lineup, and he lifts the Dylan Cozens/David Perron duo into a powerful trio. Edge Zetterlund. Giroux's feet are past their best-before date.

Philadelphia's 1C -- Who Feeds Matvei Michkov?

Contenders: Sean Couturier, C, or Trevor Zegras, C

New coach Rick Tocchet said it best: "We'd be idiots" not to try Zegras with Michkov. Zegras has the talent to make a strong connection, but can he stand up to Tocchet's demands? Couturier is five seasons removed from meaningful fantasy production. He's better in a shutdown role. Edge Zegras. He's a risk, but he could also be a home run.

Florida's RW2 -- House Panthers Make The Purrfect Pet

Contenders: Brad Marchand, C or Mackie Samoskevich, RW

Samoskevich can lift you out of your seat with his speed and skill. Marchand does the same with his edginess and skill. Samoskevich is 22. Marchand is 37. The Honey Badger will have his workload managed all season long to save him for a push for a threepeat. So Samoskevich is going to get his chances, and he's going to impress. The edge goes to Marchand with a BIG BUT. It's a timeshare.

Winnipeg's 2C -- Some "Upgrades" Aren't Worth It

Contenders: Adam Lowry, C, Vladislav Namestnikov, C, or Jonathan Toews, C

This is a bit of a hole, and it could be the undoing of the Jets this season. Especially with Nicholaj Ehlers plying his trade in Carolina. The team's top six is weaker without him, and they did little to upgrade. Lowry (hip) is a perfect 3C. Namestnikov can play the second line in bursts, but he's a better 3C. Toews? I adore the guy, but at 37, his 30-month absence from the NHL means brutal rust, especially on wheels that had already been slowing down. Edge Toews, BUT only for you to use him as trade bait. Move him if he can get off to a solid start. Don't be emotional about it.

Montreal's 2C -- Ugly, But It Fits

Contenders: Kirby Dach, C, Alex Newhook, C or Zachary Bolduc, RW

No matter who skates as the 2C, the gig won't last. The Habs are looking for an upgrade and haven't really been shy about it. Both Dach and Newhook have pedigree, but at 24, both are aging out of their potential. Bolduc is a sleeper here. The Quebec native has real talent, and he simply needs development to become a fan favorite and a fantasy contributor. That might be in 2026-27, though. Edge to no one, unless you're in a dynasty format. Then it's Bolduc all the way.

Buffalo LW1 -- Tage Thompson's New Best Friend

Contenders: Zach Benson, LW or Jason Zucker, LW

This isn't really a fair fight. The gig beside TNT is Benson's to lose, even though Zucker produced 53 points last season. The much younger Benson is poised for a 55-point breakout this year. But Zucker is still a solid fantasy player because of his power play role. Edge Benson. I can't wait to start calling them Shrek and Donkey… get it?

New York Islanders 6D -- Please Don't Break The Kid

Contenders: Matthew Schaefer, D or Adam Boqvist, D

This is a no-brainer. Seriously. Schaefer turned 18 on September 5. New GM Mathieu Darche will bring the Tampa Bay patience to Long Island. He's also not a stupid man. Edge Boqvist. Don't break the kid.

New York Islanders Top Six -- Pick Four, Any Four… Well, Not ANY Four

Contenders: LW: Jonathan Drouin, Anders Lee, Anthony Duclair RW: Maxim Shabanov, Kyle Palmieri, Simon Holmstrom

Training camp opened with Lee and Palmieri skating with Mathew Barzal, and Drouin and Shabanov slotted with Bo Horvat. Will those lines stick? Not if Anthony Duclair has a say in it. Duclair and coach Patrick Roy have mended their fences, and the winger has something to prove after a bad season. Shabanov has a lot to prove on the NHL's small ice. Drouin will excel, especially with the Avs' former power-play coach now on the Island. And he can play right wing. Edge? Lee and Palmieri seem like they're locked together. Drouin is a sure thing. Duclair will push Shabanov… maybe as far as the AHL.

Dallas' Power Play QB1 -- What a Beautiful Problem To Have

Contenders: Miro Heiskanen, D or Thomas Harley, D

Both men can run the top unit. Harley emerged as the team's top option last year, and he can fire the puck. Heiskanen is more of a distributor, and he took a step back in 2024-25. Can the former take things higher? Yes. Will the latter ever come close to those 73 points he put up in 2022-23? No. Both can be 55-60 point, number one studs. Edge Harley because of the goals. But it's close.