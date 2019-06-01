Binnington will guard the goal in Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins in St. Louis, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

Binnington was dialed in during Wednesday's Game 2, stopping 21 of 23 shots en route to his 13th win of the playoffs. The rookie backstop will look to help the Blues gain the upper hand in their series with Boston by shooting for his sixth home victory of this postseason Saturday.