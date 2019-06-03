Blues' Robert Thomas: Remains sidelined
Thomas (undisclosed) won't suit up against the Bruins on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thomas will miss his third straight game due to his undisclosed injury. With Oskar Sundqvist (suspension) available, Thomas' spot in the lineup will go to Zachary Sanford. Prior to getting hurt, Thomas was bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, having added just three helpers over that stretch. If given the all-clear before the end of the series, the 19-year-old figures to slot back into a bottom-six role for the Blues.
