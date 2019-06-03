Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Monday
Rask will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 4 road clash with St. Louis, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals, Rask is sporting a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage. Even in his lone loss, the netminder only gave up three goals, which should be enough to keep his team in games. Backed up by a star-studded top line that includes Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the 31-year-old Rask doesn't need to be perfect in order to end the year lifting Lord Stanley's cup and will look to get one more step closer to that goal Monday.
