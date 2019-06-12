Blues' Robert Thomas: Won't play Wednesday
Thomas (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Thomas returned to the lineup for Game 6 after missing the Blues' previous four contests, but he was clearly still hampered by the undisclosed injury that he's been dealing with for much of the postseason, and only ended up logging 9:21 of ice time while posting a minus-2 rating. The 19-year-old rookie should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp, but for now, he can only hope that his teammates will finish the job and win St. Louis' first Stanley Cup in franchise history by stealing Game 7 on the road.
