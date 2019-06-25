Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek: Handed qualifying offer
Nosek was qualified by Vegas on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Nosek was a primary fixture in Vegas' bottom six a year ago, appearing in 68 games and collecting 17 points while logging 12:28 of ice time per night, a career-best mark for the 26-year-old. He failed to record a point in seven playoff games in 2018-19.
