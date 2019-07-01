Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Inks two-year extension
Khaira (undisclosed) agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.4 million contract extension with Edmonton on Monday.
It was a down year for Khaira, as he managed a meager three goals and 15 assists, coming up two marks shy of the 20-point threshold. The young center will look for a bounce-back season in 2019-20 and should be capable of increasing his productivity. If he can earn a spot on the power play, the British Columbia native's value will dramatically increase.
