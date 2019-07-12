Laughton signed a two-year deal worth $4.6 million with the Flyers on Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Laughton filed for arbitration after receiving a qualifying offer from the team in late June. The 25-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games for Philadelphia last season, logging career highs in goals (12), assists (20), points (32), shots on goal (130), hits (146) and average ice time per game (14:51).