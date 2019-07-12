Flyers' Scott Laughton: Re-ups with Philly
Laughton signed a two-year deal worth $4.6 million with the Flyers on Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Laughton filed for arbitration after receiving a qualifying offer from the team in late June. The 25-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games for Philadelphia last season, logging career highs in goals (12), assists (20), points (32), shots on goal (130), hits (146) and average ice time per game (14:51).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...