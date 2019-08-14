Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back on ice
Clutterbuck (back) has resumed skating and will be monitored heading into training camp, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Clutterbuck underwent offseason surgery in order to get himself fully fit heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The winger won't be guaranteed a spot in the lineup for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 4, especially with the emergence of Ross Johnston and Tanner Fritz, though he should still have an inside track.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Preparing for training camp•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Could be headed for surgery•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses season finale due to injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suiting up for Game 3•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Remains day-to-day•
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...