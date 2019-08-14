Clutterbuck (back) has resumed skating and will be monitored heading into training camp, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck underwent offseason surgery in order to get himself fully fit heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The winger won't be guaranteed a spot in the lineup for Opening Night against Washington on Oct. 4, especially with the emergence of Ross Johnston and Tanner Fritz, though he should still have an inside track.