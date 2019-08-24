Mittelstadt, coming off a somewhat disappointing season where he had just 12 goals and 13 assists in 77 games while mostly serving as the second-line center, has been a workout fanatic this offseason and showed up at a recent team event noticeably bigger and stronger. "Casey, just seeing him here today, I think he's taken a big step," said general manager Jason Botterill. "We challenged him a little bit about some of his conditioning in the summer. I think he's really done that extremely well. I think it's always that first or second year, that's where good players take that jump."

Being a key contributor at the NHL level requires a lot more than just one good summer of workout commitment, but it's a start for Mittelstadt, who seemed to learn a lot of lessons as the Sabres stuck with him during the up-and-down rookie campaign. While the team drafted Dylan Cozens seventh overall, the current plan is still to have Mittelstadt center the second line. We'll see if he can take a big step forward in his second season.