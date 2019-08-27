Miller (knee) is nearing a return to the ice, Logan Mullen of NESN.com reports.

That said, the Bruins don't plan to rush the rugged blueliner back into action. "Miller has to be afforded all of the time that he needs - having surgery twice," GM Don Sweeney noted. "So he won't be pushed. He's going to push himself. We just have to make sure he doesn't push himself too hard and have any setbacks. We don't have a timeline. Kevan will get back on the ice shortly. He's hitting all his benchmarks off the ice. We'll see where he's at - periodically." Miller is much of a fantasy factor heading into the 2019-20 season, but his physicality and sound positioning are assets to the Boston blue line when he's healthy.