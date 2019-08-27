Bruins' Kevan Miller: Making progress
Miller (knee) is nearing a return to the ice, Logan Mullen of NESN.com reports.
That said, the Bruins don't plan to rush the rugged blueliner back into action. "Miller has to be afforded all of the time that he needs - having surgery twice," GM Don Sweeney noted. "So he won't be pushed. He's going to push himself. We just have to make sure he doesn't push himself too hard and have any setbacks. We don't have a timeline. Kevan will get back on the ice shortly. He's hitting all his benchmarks off the ice. We'll see where he's at - periodically." Miller is much of a fantasy factor heading into the 2019-20 season, but his physicality and sound positioning are assets to the Boston blue line when he's healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.