Clutterbuck has "no issues" with his back ahead of training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck underwent back surgery in May, but he's been skating since mid-August and participated in an on-ice training session with teammates Friday, so he should be ready to roll when New York's training camp gets underway next week. The 31-year-old winger, who notched eight goals and 23 points in 73 games last campaign, will slot into his usual bottom-six role for the Islanders this season.