Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to rock
Clutterbuck has "no issues" with his back ahead of training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck underwent back surgery in May, but he's been skating since mid-August and participated in an on-ice training session with teammates Friday, so he should be ready to roll when New York's training camp gets underway next week. The 31-year-old winger, who notched eight goals and 23 points in 73 games last campaign, will slot into his usual bottom-six role for the Islanders this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back on ice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Preparing for training camp•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Could be headed for surgery•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses season finale due to injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suiting up for Game 3•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.